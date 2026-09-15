Largest US Power Grid Faces Dire Crisis By 2030 If Data Center Load Growth Continues By 2030, the PJM Interconnection, the largest US electrical grid in the US serving 67 million people in 13 northeast states, is likely to face a “loss of load expectation,” or LOLE - a key reliability metric used by power system planners to measure the expected number of hours or days per year that a power grid's electricity generation will fail to meet customer demand - between six and 100 times worse than the grid operator’s planning criterion, mainly due to the addition of large-load data centers, according to a study commissioned by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.