NASDAQ 4hour :nasdaq upper target is 12500 area E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! ramin_trader2006 nasdaq evening mini crash was stupid against dow, dax led by twitter but we still belive nasdaq will go up if low break ,it can go down to fibo61 then start wave of up trend to see butterfly pattern on daily chart please zoomout chart wish you win.