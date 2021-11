US30USD YM1! Dow 2021 Nov 29 Week E-MINI DOW ($5) FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT_MINI:YM1! paradox677 US30USD YM1! Dow 2021 Nov 29 Week Market took advantage of the holiday to trap longs and moved aggressively downward to take out stops, and test a previous demand area.