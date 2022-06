4265 - 4300 last pomp E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! CryptoTradingMania doesn't seem like party's over yet at least hasn't really disrespected my technical levels, bull flag breakout and retest, expecting bounce to 4265-4300 over the next week, buying some ES contracts on market open with STOP LOSS at 4085.