BofA Is Bearish On Markets Ahead Of The 2022 "Rates Shock" For those who have been following BofA CIO Michael Hartnett's sometimes disjointed thoughts and observations, dutifully jotted down in his weekly Flow Show report (and summarized here), it will come as no surprise that the Bank of America strategist has been turning decisively bearish in recent months (see BofA Chief Strategist: Markets Are About To Be Hit With Three Shocks; This Is How One Bank Will Trade The Bursting Of The Biggest Ever Asset Bubble In 2022; and ""2022: The Year Of The Rate Shock": The Fed's Policy Mistake Already Happened And Next Year Everyone Pays").