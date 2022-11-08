Macron: United States And China Need To Step Up On Emissions Cuts

As the world's biggest hypocrites arrive in their private jets at the UN Climate Summit in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh (or as Rabo's Michael Every puts it, "Sham el-Chic"), French President Emmanuel Macron quickly made an early splash (perhaps more so even than Greta who is trying to get rich from her book telling us how we need to destroy capitalism), when he "urged" the United States, China and other non-European rich nations to pay their fair share to help poorer countries deal with climate change.