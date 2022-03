Shellenberger: The West's Green Delusions Empowered Putin Authored by Michael Shellenberger via Common Sense with Bari Weiss, How has Vladimir Putin - a man ruling a country with an economy smaller than that of Texas, with an average life expectancy 10 years lower than that of France - managed to launch an unprovoked full-scale assault on Ukraine? In a Greenpeace action, a CO-2 sign stands in front of the Brandenburg Gate with flames coming out of it.