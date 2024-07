Acting Secret-Service Chief Played Key Role In Limiting Resources For Trump Authored by Susan Crabtree via RealClearPolitics, Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe was directly involved in denying additional security resources and personnel, including counter snipers, to former President Trump’s rallies and events – despite repeated requests by the agents assigned to Trump’s detail in the two years leading up to his July 13 attempted assassination, according to several sources familiar with the decision-making.