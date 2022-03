Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Has Officially "Retired" From Activist Short-Selling As the SEC under Gary Gensler looks to crack down on activist investors (using the bizarre argument that high-profile activists operate with an unfair advantage to the rest of the market because they have advance knowledge of their own campaigns), one of America's most visible activist investors, Bill Ackman, announced Tuesday that his firm Pershing Square had officially "retired" from activist short-selling.