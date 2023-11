"You've Tarnished The Face Of Human Civilization" - Head Of Bombed Gaza Hospital Blasts Biden Authored by Brett Wilkins via Common Dreams, The director of the aid group that runs the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza - where Israeli attacks killed at least a dozen people on Monday - appealed directly to US President Joe Biden, imploring him to push Israel to accept permanent ceasefire in a war that's killed or maimed more than 40,000 Palestinians [a four-day truce is set to begin Thurs].