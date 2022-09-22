The Handmaid's Tale Recap: Here's Your Hat, Serena, What's Your Hurry?

Is The Handmaid’s Tale… Will The Handmaid’s Tale… The Handmaid’s Tale isn’t… [Whispers] The Handmaid’s Tale isn’t moving Serena and Commander Lawrence into some kind of unholy union… is it? [Whispers even more softly] And I’m not kinda into that idea… am I? The idea is planted during this week’s episode, which finds the scarved […] .
Популярные статьи
- Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Trailer: The Hospital Embraces Change as Meredith Plots Her Next Steps
- Nielsen Top 10: House of the Dragon Debuts at No. 3 on Acquired Series Chart, Echoes Tops Originals Ranking
- Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Picks Up in Wake of 'Very Difficult 6 Months' for Meredith and Nick — Watch Trailer
Свежие комментарии