$BTC MAY have lil more pain but look at Alts! Nibble from profit BITCOIN FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME:BTC1! ROYAL_OAK_INC Nibbled on #crypto very close to lows $MKR + $JASMY rebought 1/2 position sold Volume comes heavy on buys will + $TRU close to moving avg Also bought some $FEG - Team was sarcastic when I said change the tokenomics, year later they're doing it #memecoin #altcoin.