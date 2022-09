33 GOP Senators Urge Garland To Give Hunter Biden Investigator Special Counsel Powers Authored by Cathy He via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), More than 30 Republican senators have requested that Attorney General Merrick Garland give special counsel protections to the federal prosecutor investigating Hunter Biden, arguing that such a move would help assure the American people that the probe is free from political influence amid widespread allegations of bias at the Department of Justice (DOJ).