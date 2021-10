JPMorgan Turns Positive On Crypto, Sees "A Bullish Outlook For Bitcoin Into Year-End" The launch of the first Bitcoin ETF, BITO, even if based on futures, was the culmination of seven years of anticipation for bitcoin bulls and it certainly did not disappoint: the leaks and the actual news propelled the cryptocurrency to a new all time high above $66,000 (with some profit-taking to follow).