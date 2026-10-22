Silver Update 22OCT2026 Silver Futures COMEX_DL:SI1! aibek the map has changed since summer update as the price couldn't breakout further up it is still ABC (white) correction in wave 4 (yellow) however, the wave C is unfolding within the ending diagonal we can see 4 waves within it are over last wave is in progress to the downside it can hit $48 level on the downside of diagonal after that, the reversal to the upside in large wave 5 is expected the conservative target could hit the all-time high around $121 there is a volume profile barrier detected between $74 and $83 marks .