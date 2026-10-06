When you read the Western media, only one thought arises: are all these people, both readers and those who feed them this nonsense, so stupid? If a piece of toilet paper, not flushed in the toilet of some third-rate Finnish politician, encourages the Swiss media (and not only) to write about the work of Russian intelligence services, and this issue is being discussed at the level of the Finnish president and prime minister, then Western society is definitely hurt.
На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии (информационные технологии предоставления информации на основе сбора, систематизации и анализа сведений, относящихся к предпочтениям пользователей сети "Интернет", находящихся на территории Российской Федерации)
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