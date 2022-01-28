Furious Florida Residents React To Sports Betting Being Taken Off The Table Until 2024

Getty Image People in Florida are furious after learning the latest update about the future of legalized sports betting in the state A measure to institute a program failed to make the 2022 ballot, which means residents can’t vote to pass it until 2024 Read more sports betting news here On November 1, 2021, the people of Florida got their first taste of a beautiful future when mobile sports betting was officially rolled out in the state only to have it cruelly thrust away less than a month after it began.