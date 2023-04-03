The Company You Keep Season 1 Episode 6 Review: The Real Thing

Things could not be any messier for Charlie and Emma right now. Fresh off Charlie's confession that he was working for Daphne, Charlie got even more explicit with his maybe (?) girlfriend on The Company You Keep Season 1 Episode 6, and he let her know his whole family was involved in the criminal business! Ah! Emma had a lot to think about this hour, but after some tears and challenging conversations, she made a move that could pay off big time or end in total destruction.