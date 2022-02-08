Meta Threatens To Shutter Facebook, Instagram Across EU If Data Privacy Rules Aren't Changed The newly renamed Meta Platforms (the company formerly known as Facebook) is once again threatening to shut down two of its most popular social media services in the European Union (a move that would be devastating for the company's bottom line while also instigating a backlash from EU consumers) if EU regulators don't strike a more suitable agreement on a new data privacy arrangement with regulators in Washington.