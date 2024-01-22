SEC Idiots Deliberately Turned Off Multi-Factor Authentication Ahead Of Most Humiliating Hack In Agency's History While we already knew the reason behind the most humiliating hack in SEC history - when one day before Gary Gensler was forced to capitulate and approved the first batch of spot Bitcoin ETF (betraying his Sith master, Pocahontas under intense pressure from Larry Fink), the regulator's X account was hacked and reported what would be news one day later - moments ago the SEC confirmed that i) an unnamed person changed the password for the agency’s account after gaining control of an agency employee’s phone number via a simple "SIM Swap" to make the false post on Jan.