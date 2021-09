"Apple Lied" - Epic's Tim Sweeney Claims Fortnite "Blacklisted" From App Store Despite Court Decision Apple's calculated decision to loosen rules around third-party payments over the summer to try and protect its public image has just been exposed as a cynical ploy by Epic Games founder Tim Sweeney, who revealed in a series of tweets Thursday that Apple had permanently banned Epic's Fortnite is being "blacklisted" from Apple's app store and ecosystem.