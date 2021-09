S&P 500 Intraday Long Trade Idea E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! Gerardz I was expecting a deeper run yesterday to rebalance the rest of last month imbalance, which we might see today, however for now I’m looking to enter on either these two levels and dropping down to 5m timeframe for entry.