"It Would Be Easy To Keep Pumping Up The Economy, Borrowing A Lot Of Money, Creating A Lot Of Government Jobs" By Eric Peters, CIO of One River Asset Management “It would have been easy to keep pumping up the economy, borrowing a lot of money, creating a lot of government jobs,” explained Treasury Secretary Bessent to Tucker Carlson, defending the administration’s policies, while describing the extent to which Biden juiced up the US economy, like a body builder on steroids, appearing strong while destroying his internal organs.