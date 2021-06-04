MSM Wastes No Time Using Senate UFO Report To Promote Arms Race After more than two years of UFO 'evidence' via the New York Times detailing dozens of encounters between Navy pilots and unidentified aerial phenomena, the punchline - according to an upcoming government report, is: 'we don't think it's aliens, but it's not Americans' - and therefore America should probably spend untold billions on figuring out how to make 90-degree turns at mach 5 and disappear into the ocean, after disabling a nuclear installation.