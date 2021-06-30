Half Of Australia's Population Locked Down As Delta Hysteria Worsens Nowhere is the paranoia and overreaction to the (imaginary) threat posed by COVID's "Delta" variant more intense than in Australia, where tiny clusters of mostly mild COVID cases (most of which have reportedly been identified as instances of the Delta variant) have prompted another wave of lockdowns, involving not just Sydney (the island nation's most populous city), but six other cities encompassing half of the Australian population (more than 12MM people).