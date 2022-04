"These Are Incredible Moves" - Yen's Problem Is That Japan Will Also See Inflation In 2022 As we discussed earlier today in "Why you should pay attention to the crashing JPY", with the Japanese currency imploding at a never before seen pace, sliding on 13 consecutive days - an uninterrupted streak never once seen in history - things are starting to get scary for the BOJ and adherents of the lunacy that is MMT.