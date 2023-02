NASDAQ hit the 6-month symmetrical Support. Potential rebound. E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! TradingShot In our last Nasdaq (NDX) analysis 10 days ago, we called for a short-term correction after the price already filled the Gap of Resistance 1 (12985) and started making Lower Highs: Our target was the 6-month Pivot Zone, which is a symmetrical liquidity level, Support in early September and Resistance in mid November to mid December.