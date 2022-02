GC gold FUTURES long signals GOLD FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) COMEX:GC1! volumematter GC gold FUTURES long signals the probability of the buy signals is much more important than sell signals, I highly recommend looking for long trades, the red line is very important if the price breaks it with force and volume we will have i high probability that the market will touch a new peak that the never reached before, professional view.