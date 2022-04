Former Clinton Campaign Lawyer Made False Statements To Second Government Agency: Durham Authored by Zachary Stieber via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Former Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussman, who is accused of lying to the FBI when he claimed he was not handing over information about then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016, made false statements to CIA officers in a meeting after Trump was sworn into office, according to new filings by Special Counsel John Durham’s team.