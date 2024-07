Tonga Volcano Contributed To Global Warming, Not Cow Farts Or Taylor Swift's Private Jet The massive 2022 eruption of the underwater volcano in Tonga, known as Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai, catapulted plumes of soot, water vapor, and sulfur dioxide into the stratosphere, leading to what some are saying is the driving force behind the most recent warming event on Earth.