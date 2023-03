Los Angeles Police Union Says Officers Should No Longer Respond To Certain Calls Authored by Jamie Joseph via The Epoch Times, As the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) grapples with understaffing and slow emergency response times, the city’s police union - the Los Angeles Police Protective League representing over 9,000 sworn personnel - submitted a list this week to the Los Angeles City Council of 28 non-emergency calls that it believes should be diverted to unarmed responders.