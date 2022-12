Musk Unexpectedly Sells $3.6 Billion In Tesla Stock In Last 3 Days There had been a quiet at first, and then increasingly louder chorus of disapproval among Tesla bulls at the relentless decline in the TSLA stock price, which someone was aggressively selling in recent days and slashing nearly a quarter of its value since the start of the month (and more than 60% from its all time high just over a year ago).