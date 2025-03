Price climbing with Volume warnings Micro E-mini S&P 500 Index Futures CME_MINI:MES1! Shiko80 Price climbed after the bullish headsup we had on Friday Strong bullish signs: Strong close with little selling at the top Closing above LT MA's and daily previous high Bearish: Volume is not picking up - hint that this is an up reaction but the trend is still down, be careful with longs at this point.