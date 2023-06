"Derisking" With China Is Impossible When One Bloc Does Most Of The Producing And Another Most Of The Consuming By Benjamin Picton, Senior Macro Strategist at Rabobank And Now For Something Completely Different The debt ceiling fracas is mercifully behind us (at least until 2025), so today we turn our focus away from the USA’s dwindling treasury and towards the more immediate issue of its dwindling dominance of the Western Pacific.