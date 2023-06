Nikkei225 Long NIKKEI/USD FUTURES CME:NKD1! Dan_Thompson8 #WaveAnalysis #Nikkei225 broke long-term resistance level 30735 – Likely to rise to resistance level 33000 Nikkei 225 index continues to rise sharply after the price broke through the major long-term resistance level 30735 (former Double Top from 2021).