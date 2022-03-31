One Man’s Drunk Tweet Earned Him 150 Hours Of Community Service

iStockphoto A man in the United Kingdom was sentenced to 150 hours of community service for a tweet he sent while drunk A court ruled the message—which was only up for around 20 minutes—was “grossly offensive” Read more stories about the downsides of social media here If you’ve ever decided to browse your social media platform(s) of choice after a night that primarily revolved around the consumption of adult beverages, there’s a pretty good chance you’ve subsequently had to deal with what I describe as the “Scroll of Shame.