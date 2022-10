ES first target got hit! E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! RealTima Posted this first target during the trading hours, we hit first target - 3650-60ES Now if looking at EWT theory, we got 5 down, now need 3 up into 3705-25ES target and then we start a strong move down, My first main target for the whole move down for this year is at low 3400, 3389SPX is where unfilled gap is.