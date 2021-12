Futures Slide After Five "Mild" Cases Of Omicron Variant Detected In New York It's an outcome that could be seen from a mile away - and we made sure everyone following us would see it this morning, when we said to "expect a cluster of NYC cases in the next 24 hours" after it was reported that the 2nd identified US case in Minneapolis had attended the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center from Nov.