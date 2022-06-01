7 Highly Illegal Things That Somehow Used To Be Legal

iStockphoto America has come a long way since the 1700s, and nothing highlights how much things have changed than how the country’s laws have changed That includes a number of illegal things that were legal at some point in time Read more about crime here While there are certainly some notable exceptions, the vast majority of the laws that serve as the foundation of every country’s legal system are a reflection of the widely-held societal and cultural standards that dictate which behaviors are encouraged and frowned upon.