DAX 1hour : 2 scenario possible , we have open gap in down DAX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) EUREX:FDAX1! ramin_trader2006 for buy wait for 14270 area and buy on gap and hold it 3-4 day if you have old sell, you must close all or hedge them in gap upper target is 14555 then 14800 keep monitor AC indicator on 4hourchart, it is full green now ,if high not break it has sell signal strongly advice 90% looking for buy in deep above 14000 good luck .