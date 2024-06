Yield Curve Inverts Further on Rising Recession Risk 30Y1!-2YY1! CBOT_MINI_DL:30Y1!-CBOT_MINI_DL:2YY1! mintdotfinance As the tides of economic fortune ebb and flow, a spectre of recession looms over the horizon, whispering in the rustling of Treasury yields and the shifting sands of macroeconomic indicators.