ES/SPX Weekly Levels and Trade Plan 03/11 - 03/15 E-mini S&P 500 Futures (Mar 2024) CME_MINI:ESH2024 wasiheider Weekly Plan 03/11 - 03/15 Watch the 5120 Pivot Level Monday and especially Tuesday 03/12 (CPI Data) to see if Pivot gets rejected or taken and trade accordingly Sell Below 5120 Buy Above 5120.