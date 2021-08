Best Portable Thermacell Thermacell MR300 Portable Mosquito Repeller Check Price Weighs only four ounces Best Long-Lasting Thermacell Thermacell Radius Zone Check Price Runs on a rechargeable lithium-ion battery Best Thermacell for Large Spaces Thermacell Perimeter System Check Price Twin units double the coverage area How to repel mosquitoes? That question has bugged humans for millennia.