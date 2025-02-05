ETH update Ethereum Futures CME_DL:ETH1! stratus_co #ETH made a huge GAP ! always in CME charts the gaps should be filled so now the first thought on this coin is that this gap should be filled and this can make the market rise a bit but what will be the next move ? in higher time frames there is a positive pattern so rising will continue ? its better to make a buy and wait after filling the gap ! .