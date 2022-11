ES1! Thoughts leading into CPI E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! Steversteves Hey everyone, I don't really want to update excessively and I contemplated not even posting this idea because really, what is the point? Things are doing exactly what I laid out in my Month of November post on SPY , targets have been hit, behavior has been consistent and really there is not much more to add.