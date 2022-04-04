Bright Peak Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting --Oral Presentation to highlight the creation of next-generation biologics using a novel chemistry platform technology—--Poster presentation describing the cis-activation of PD-1+ effector T cells with dual-targeting immunocytokines generated using a novel chemical conjugation platform—--Poster presentation to demonstrate the power of our novel chemical protein synthesis technology by engineering a pleiotropic native cytokine into an optimized cancer therapeutic—SAN DIEGO and BASEL, Switzerland, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Peak Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing next-generation cytokine immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced the acceptance of one oral presentation and two poster presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place April 8-13, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana.