May 14th Trade Journal & Stock Market Analysis E-mini S&P 500 Futures CME_MINI:ES1! WallSt007 EOD accountability report: +452 Sleep: 6 hour, Overall health: Been super chillax, having some great trading days Daily Trade recap based on VX Algo System 9:30 AM Market Structure flipped bearish on VX Algo X3! 10:37 AM SMH/Chip Stock Sell Signal X10 1:00 PM Market Structure flipped bearish on VX Algo X3! 2:34 PM Market Structure flipped bullish on VX Algo X3! 3:01 PM VXAlgo YM X1 Sell Signal 3:30 PM Market Structure flipped bearish on VX Algo X3! Next day plan--> Under 5875 = Bearish with X7 sell signal, Over 5900 = Clearly bullish breakout