Goldman's Top 13 Charts For The Month Of August The start of a new month means that Goldman's flow traders need a new set of exciting ideas and trades to dangle before their clients, and that's just what Goldman traders Scott Rubner, Matthew Fleury, Matthieu Martal , Kavita Vaja, and Jonas Bovbjerg are doing by putting together the following 13 charts that capture some of the best ideas and trade recos emerging from the world's most powerful trading desk.