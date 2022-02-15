Hundreds Of Birds In Mexico Mysteriously Plummet From The Sky In Video Straight Out Of A Horror Movie

Unsplash A video of hundreds of birds suddenly dropping to the ground has experts searching for answers Dozens of yellow-headed blackbirds were found dead after a flock suddenly plummeted onto a street in Mexico Read more weird news here Anyone who’s watched their fair share of horror movies or films about an apocalyptic event is likely familiar with the tried and true trope of teasing what’s in store with the help of a news bulletin or radio broadcast about a “mysterious” or “unexplained” event that most characters pay little or no attention to.