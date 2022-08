NQ Daily Harmonic Elliott Wave Analysis E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! bamdadsalarieh Hi everyone, Overview: lets review my published idea of August 4th: "I see that we are in wave (V) of c of Z of (X) and still considering the same potential target for wave (X) peak as 13428, most probably reached tomorrow, August 5th.